BOZEMAN- 74 years after the end of World War II an American hero from Sedan, Montana will officially come.
In 1944 William Boegli gave the ultimate sacrifice, dying for his country in action.
His remains will be finally returned to his nephew and he will be laid to rest in Bozeman, MT.
This is going to be an emotional few days for the family but they would like to share the experience with the community.
They felt there was no better time to bring him home other than Memorial Day weekend.
Boegli was killed in action helping to take care of wounded men out in the field when a mine went off.
His nephew, Don McHenry, says due to the situation and the fact that they were currently engaged in an active war his body never made it home and was actually buried on the beach.
McHenry just wishes that his mom could have been alive for this day.
“In September of last year I got a call at the office here,” McHenry said, “they’ve identified your uncles remains and even though I never knew him it was really, still is emotional, it’s interesting.”
McHenry did meet his uncle while he was home on leave but he was less than a year-old at the time.
Boegli has been awarded the Purple Heart, The Bronze Star and The Silver Star, something his family didn’t know.
His casket will arrive home to Montana via air, it will be de-planed and be driven to Dokken-Nelson Funeral home.
An honor guard procession will escort the family and body to the funeral home.
Anyone who wants to line the streets with American flags is welcome to do so if you can’t line the procession route you’re welcome to stand outside the funeral home with flags.
*Information on the procession is as followed courtesy of Dokken-Nelson Funeral Service & Crematory
Upon leaving the airport, the procession will travel to the I-90 East exit and take the interstate to the East Main Street exit, travel west down Main Street, and travel south on Willson to the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held at Dokken-Nelson Funeral home Saturday, May 25, at 11:00 A.M.
Then following the service there will be an interment with full military honors at about 11:30 A.M. at Sunset Hills Cemetery in the veteran’s section.
The public is encouraged to attend.
McHenry is honored and touched by this experience and is happy that his uncle is finally home.
Home in a state he left at just 21, now much different, but home all the same.