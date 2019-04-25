The hunt for a new Bozeman superintendent is on

BOZEMAN- With Superintendent Rob Watson departing the Bozeman Schools for the Missoula Schools there's been some uncertainty as to how the district will fill his shoes.
It's important to note that Watson will stay on board as superintendent through the end of his contract, which ends shortly after school gets out.
Essentially, the Bozeman Public Schools are racing against the clock to find a new leader.
The district and school board have roughly three and a half months to find a new superintendent.
“In the event the search it’s not as productive as we would like, [we] will look to an interim to allow us about a year to get us another superintendent,” Andrew Willett School Board Chair said.
The district is looking for someone with the same qualifications and experience as Watson.
Willett expressed the fact that this will not be an overnight job and they want to make the right decision for students at the Bozeman Public Schools.
Over the course of the interview, it was expressed many times by Willett that Watson not only did a good job but he made Bozeman a better place to be a student.
As the search for a new superintendent progress we will keep you updated.