The HRDC in Bozeman is giving out free back to school clothes

BOZEMAN- Sending your child back to school is not cheap, with the kids walking out the door to school, new items still may be needed.
The HRDC is lending a hand and giving out clothes for free.
Volunteers from the HRDC have spent the last few days preparing clothes to hand out. This is their seventh year doing the "Girl's and Boy's Night to Shop," for kids in the Bozeman area.
The first back-to-school shop started in the office the HRDC, they hoped just a few girls would come, they had roughly 100 stop by for resources.
Each year the event which continues to grow this year it will be held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.
“They come early, the doors open and it’s like insanity the first half-hour for 45 minutes,” Kristen Hamburg Development Director with the HRDC said, “but they love it there’s a lot [of], happy kids, happy parents, tears every once in a while.”
Now, moms and dads at home know the price of sending a child back to school it's not cheap, this acts as a way to send kids back in style and not empty the bank
“The national average, it can cost around $700 to send your child back to school,” Hamburg said, “so if you have more than one child that’s a lot of money to get ready for back to school, so this can supplement that and help families out with the cost.”
The goal of this event is to help kids leave with a few outfits for everyday use, gym clothes, band clothes and something to wear to homecoming.
Volunteers will also be on hand to help orchestrate outfits. Every child leaves with a goodie bag, those will feature items like hairdryers and personal hygiene products.
To RSVP to this event taking place Wednesday, September, 7 at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds you can click here.