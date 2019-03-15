The history of the Curtis Music Hall and Gammers Cafe

BUTTE- The history of the Curtis Music Hall.
The Curtis Music Hall is a building with deep history in Butte, in fact, it’s a focal point of the community.
The hall was built in 1892 and actually had permit number 185 making it one of the original buildings in Butte and a landmark that helped make butte the city it is today.
The face of the building and the purpose of the building has changed many times over the years, but one thing is for certain, it’s stood the test of time.
Originally built as a music and dance hall then becoming a retail shop, a jewelry store and then ultimately housing gamers cafe.
Gamers is a piece of Butte history that is still beloved to this day and wouldn’t exist without its iconic building
“Gammers is a fixture I mean like it’s a historical thing like the M &M it’s a place where you want to send people just because it’s a step back in time, it's wonderful,” Harriet Schultz Museum Manager of the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives said.
The building was built by an Irish born lawyer, John Curtis from County Cork.
After Gamers original location buried in 1932, they moved to the Curtis Musical Hall where they still call home.
Gamers is still to this day is still serving up pasties, amazing breakfast, and homemade ice cream.
The building still to this day carrying that historical legacy as a hub of Butte, America.