The Gallatin Ice Foundation hosts annual fundraiser to finish construction on Bozeman ice rink

BOZEMAN- The Gallatin Ice Foundation is hosting their 2nd annual GOnG Show fundraiser.
More than 2,500 youth and adults in the Gallatin Valley sake at the Haynes Pavilion.
The barn is only refrigerated ice skating rinks within 90-miles of Bozeman and it hosts skaters from 6 a.m. to midnight every day of the week. The Gallatin Ice Foundation has been working to “Finish the Ice Barn," with fundraises.
The goal is to make the rink a permeant year-round home for hockey and figure skaters as opposed to a temporary seasonal home.
Funds raised from the GOnG Show fundraiser will help keep kids skating year-round.
This event will be taking place at the Bozeman Eagles Club & Ballroom on Saturday, November 16. Tickets are $35 and include dinner, live entertainment, games, and raffles. The theme for the evening is 70s so come dressed up.
