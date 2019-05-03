The Gallatin County rest home operating with a $1.3 million deficit.

BOZEMAN- Financial uncertainty has struck the Gallatin County Rest home.
The Gallatin County rest home is currently operating with a $1.3 million deficit.
The county is currently looking at several options to help the 94 bed 43,000 ft.² facility.
Currently, the rest home has seen a decrease in patients but overall an increase in Medicaid patients.
Medicaid pays $202 a day but it costs roughly $280 from Medicaid patients staying there.
Meaning the facility is losing $78 a day.
The facility is also short-staffed, there are currently 14 openings, due to the lack of employees the facility is purchasing care from staffing agencies which is more expensive.
“I’m not going to sugarcoat it at all, I think we don’t have enough resources, tax resources to make up the deficit and if we tried it would be taking from other departments and other essential services that are struggling to meet the demands of our growing population now.” Gallatin County Commissioner Joe Skinner said.
A solution that has been offered so far is closing down a wing.
10 patient rooms would be consolidated, there would be one less need for two certified nursing assistants this would help cut down the cost of housekeeping and supplies.
It’s important to note right now no one is going to have to leave the facility.
Commissioner Skinner said its possibly down the road the citizens are going to have to vote on a levee to keep this facility up and running through taxpayer dollars.