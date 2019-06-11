The Gallatin County 4-H is looking for judges for the Big Sky Country State Fair
BOZEMAN- The Gallatin County 4-H is in need of judges for the 4-H youth exhibiting projects at the Big Sky Country State Fair.
The interview evaluation is the last step for 4-H member's to complete their projects.
Judges will evaluate the member's record book as well as their knowledge of the project they worked on.
If you are interested in becoming an interview judge, you can email Kelton Jensen at keltonjensen@montana.edu.
