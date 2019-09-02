The City of Bozeman hopes new signs will slow traffic

BOZEMAN- Every day as kids step out the door and walk to school whether that be by foot or on a bike.
The City of Bozeman wants you to be mindful of those kids on the streets and have launched a new program to keep everyone mindful.
It’s as simple as “looking out for each other,” the City of Bozeman has printed up yard signs for you to keep in your yard to serve as a simple reminder to take it slow in residential areas.
The city says the yard sign program was very successful in the Seattle area so the Cty of Bozeman adopted a similar program and asked Seattle if they could borrow a few designs.
Bozeman is now running a pilot program and they’ve purchased around 210 signs.
“Traffic volume is up and speeds are up,” Tanya Andreasen Neighborhoods Coordinator said, “neighbors have really been wanting a way they can be active in reducing traffic speeds.”
This program is allowing citizens to promote safety for kids in their neighborhood and feel involved in change.
Right now the city has ordered 50 signs in four design and 10 of a design featuring a sloth.
The sloth sign was the first to go.
“We’ve had folks come down to the City Shops and pick up signs as soon as they were printed,” Andreasen said, “they’ve been moving out the door, and I’ve been driving around town seeing them especially near schools and heavy construction.”
If you would like to pick up your own sign the city has stacks at the City Shops, they are free.