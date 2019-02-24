The Cattlemen's Cut Supper Club is relocating

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: SNOW WITH VISIBILITY OF 1/2 MILE OR LESS AT TIMES. UNTIL AT LEAST 800 PM MST SUNDAY. IT IS LIKELY THAT THIS AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING WILL NEED TO BE EXTENDED INTO MONDAY. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 6 TO 12 INCHES THROUGH TUESDAY WITH UP TO 18 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. LOWER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN THE DILLON AREA. SNOW MAY DIMINISH FOR A PERIOD EARLY MONDAY BEFORE INCREASING AGAIN MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL 5 PM MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY OVER THE MOUNTAINS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER STORM WARNING FOR SNOW MEANS SEVERE WINTER WEATHER CONDITIONS WILL MAKE TRAVEL VERY HAZARDOUS. IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&