The Cattlemen's Cut Supper Club is relocating

GREAT FALLS- After 14 years, a well-known restaurant just outside of Great Falls has decided to close up shop and relocate closer into town. Here’s how the Cattlemen's Cut Supper Club is re-branding and opening up an opportunity for others in the Electric City.
After noticing people don't travel out of town as much to eat, Julie Meyer, the owner of Cattlemen's Cut Supper Club decided it was time to follow the tides of change herself. So she decided to move her business to where On The Border used to be.
"I feel I have another like I have another 10 years to give to the community,” said Meyer.
It will be a brand business with a new name and different hours. They’re going to be called, cattlemen's cut steakhouse and they're hoping to have everything done by at least late March early April.
"We're going to go in and change some of the color schemes; we have to rebuild the salad bar, and totally remodel the kitchen,” said Meyer.
They'll have a main dining room, banquet room, and bar area. This move to the old On The Border location is bringing in job opportunity for 40 people.
"One of the other reasons we chose that location is because there are four major hotels," said Meyer.
For her loyal customers living on the highline- Meyer says there's no need to worry about the change up. It will be the same food, just a different location.
"I reassured them that we will have the cattlemen's cut food and the cattlemen's cut steak house," said Meyer.