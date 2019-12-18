The Bozeman Bike Kitchen is giving away free kids bikes all December long

BOZEMAN- Christmas is just around the corner and affording some of those bigger Christmas gifts like a bike might be just too expensive for families, but one organization is giving out free bikes for kids in Bozeman.
For the last six years the Bozeman Bike Kitchen has given away free kids bikes, they’ve given away in total 600 bikes.
The local nonprofit redistributes and sells bikes throughout the community to people in need.
They sell bikes year-round to be able to afford repairs, new tires, and, extra parts for donated bikes.
But each December instead of selling kids bikes they say It just makes more sense for them to give them away.
“So if a kid has friends getting a new bike for Christmas and their family may not have been able to afford one or be tough for them to do that they can still have a new bike and be able to ride with their friends,” Art Schwaller with the Bozeman Bike Kitchen said.
Schwaller explains that normally a new bike can range anywhere from $50-$100 for a child and truth be told they’re probably just going to outgrow it within a year or two.
So this great way to recycle and put good bikes back into circulation and to give a child that unforgettable experience of riding down the sidewalk with their friends.
The free bike event is running until the end of December, you can find more on the Bozeman Bike Kitchen by following this link.