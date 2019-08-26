The Bobcats are hitting the books once more, happy first day back in the classroom MSU

BOZEMAN- After a few days of celebration, week of welcome, catapalooza, and, catwalk today is the first day back in the classroom for the Montana State University Bobcats.
Last week parents and new students moved into dorms in the City of Bozeman to bring the Bobcat Buzz back to the community.
The school says they will not know exact enrollment numbers until several weeks into the semester.
On move-in day approximately new 3000 students to made their way to campus.
The first Bobcat football game will be Augest, 31 in Lubbock, Texas as the Bobcats take on Texas Tech, you can view the full football schedule here.
Today as summer officially comes to a close and the books are cracked open once more, we wish everyone at MSU a happy first day back.