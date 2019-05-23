The bears are back, what Gallatin County Search and Rescue is asking you to do if you have a run in

BOZEMAN- The Bears are out of hibernation and hungry!
Gallatin County Search and Rescue posted to their Facebook page this morning some reminders for being out in the wilderness with the bears.
You may see them near roads and trails as you move around the mountains.
Search and Rescue is asking that you slow down on narrow mountain roads, including Hyalite Canyon, and watch for cubs. Give bears plenty of room, especially a mother bear with cubs!
Search and Rescue says if you see a bear, don’t stop in the road to watch; that creates a traffic hazard and do not approach bears, for your safety and theirs.
They also posted a full list of suggestions for what to do if you run into a bear, that link can be accessed here.