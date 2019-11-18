Thanksgiving resources around the Gallatin County area

BOZEMAN- Organizations across Gallatin Valley are working to put on Thanksgiving day events for those in need.
In the Bozeman area:
- The Salvation Army will be hosting a Thanksgiving Lunch Thursday, November 28th from 12:00 - 2:00 p.m. this lunch will be taking place at Fork & Spoon.
- The Bozeman Real Estate Group and Midtown Tavern are hosting a free Thanksgiving meal. This is open to all members of the community.
A traditional Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 12:00-3:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
In the Belgrade and Bozeman area:
- The Gallatin Valley Food Bank will be handing out Thanksgiving dinner boxes. To receive one, you can stop by the food bank. There are no income restrictions.
Boxes will come full of ingredients to make dinner. You can call 406-586-7600 to make a request.
In the Big Sky area:
- A community dinner will be held at The Wilson Hotel on November 27, starting at 3:00 p.m. and will go to 6:00 p.m.
- The Big Sky Community Food Bank will also be handing out Thanksgiving bags. The distribution will take place Monday, November 25th at the Big Sky Community Food Bank.
In the Three Forks area:
- The Headwaters Area Food Bank will be handing out Thanksgiving boxes. The distribution will take place on Saturday, November 23.
In the Whitehall area:
- Members of the Jefferson County area are invited to a free Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Stageline Pizza. They expect to feed 150 people.
This list will continue to be updated as more events are made aware.