GREAT FALLS- Next Saturday, March 2nd, Get Fit Great Falls is hosting its 13th Annual Winter Trails Day.
You and your kids can get outside, pop on some snowshoes, and make the most of what's left of winter at the Silver Crest Trails up on Kings Hill. It doesn't cost anything. Snowshoes and lunch are provided.
“When you see moms and dads, grandparents, family friends playing with kids from five years old, up to high school, and everyone has a good time together. They're unplugged it's fresh air. It's the beautiful Montana mountainside,” said Dave Cunningham, a member of Get Fit Great Falls.
There will be a variety of hikes you can pick from starting at 10:15 a.m. going until 2:15 p.m. Bighorn will also be there with cross country skis in case you'd like try that out also. You need to register before next Saturday, March 2nd. To do that, click here.