4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit Eagle Mount taking place Thursday in Bozeman
BOZEMAN- The 4th Annual Teddy Bear Toss is taking place in Bozeman on Thursday, December 5, 2019.
Bobcat Fans are asked to bring a teddy bear to the MSU Basketball Doubleheader to toss at half time of the men's game.
If you need a ticket for a $30 donation to Eagle Mount, you will receive the Official Teddy Bear Toss Teddy and the rights to two free tickets.
The bears will be given to Eagle Mount.
Eagle Mount works to empowers children and adults with a range of challenges to enrich their lives through adventure and activity.
You can get more information here.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.