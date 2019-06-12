WEST YELLOWSTONE- Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit in Yellowstone on Thursday morning as part of a trip to Montana, and Yellowstone visitors should note that it could change their plans.
The Vice President and Second Lady will be in Yellowstone on Thursday touring with the Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt.
Park officials say the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center and Upper Geyser Basin will be closed to public access between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. while Pence tours the area.
They also expect a higher level of traffic than usual, so allow for a little bit of extra time if you’re driving into the park.
Visitors still can watch Old Faithful erupt from a more distant vantage point, but park officials say it's best to spend the day at different park attractions during 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. while the Vice President is there.
The Vice President will deliver remarks to national park employees on the administration’s support to rebuild national park infrastructure.
Following the tour, the Vice President and the Second Lady will return to Washington D.C.
Click here for more info on Yellowstone Park closures during the vice presidential visit.
