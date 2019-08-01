BOZEMAN- One of the food vendors at The Sweet Pea Festival doesn't just sing at their booth they a ca-rock it.
The Chord Rustlers, are a four-part a capella group based out of Bozeman and have been a staple at the festival for years.
But they are known for their Tater Pig. This regional delicacy features a sausage inserted into a baked potato, and then it's topped with cream cheese and bacon.
You better believe it, the Tater Pig is tasty and supports a great cause, all the proceeds from the Tater Pigs go to help the Chord Rustlers support vocal music education in the Bozeman area.