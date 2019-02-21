An eighth grader from Target Range School in Missoula won the county spelling bee four years in a row.
Organizers said 47 students from around the county gathered in the Big Sky High School auditorium on Thursday for the county spelling bee.
"All of the Missoula county schools that have a fifth through eighth grade can choose to participate," Missoula County Superintendent Erin Lipkind said.
She said all the words at the bee are provided by the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
To get the students comfortable in front of the crowd, the first round is practice, with easy words to spell like rabbit, cat or house.
After an hour an a half of competition, Gabriel Hendrix from Target Range School won third place. Max Diaz from C.S. Porter Middle School won second.
The word that won the spelling bee for Reagan Remmers, an eighth grader at Target Range, was "Nemesis."
Remmers has a spelling bee coach she meets with twice a week. She also practices regularly with her parents. She's even gone to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
"Winning four times is super exciting for me. It's something I wanted to do since I won in fifth grade. I've accomplished this goal I've had for years," Remmers said.
She will now advance to the Treasure State Spelling Bee in Billings next month.