Montana lawmakers are considering making 18 the minimum age for people to use tanning salons.
A tanning bill has been in the works for Montana legislation the past 3 sessions but never passed.
This session, a bill that would bar kids under 18 from using tanning beds passed the Senate and is now in a House committee.
Proponents of the bill explained how tanning in their early years have drastically changed their lives when it led to skin cancer.
“It was my way of feeling good in my prom dress when I was going to a dance that normally my skin would be too pale in," testified Ashton Broadhead. "It wasn't supposed to be the reason I had chunks of my skin cut out or why I couldn't raise my two boys."
Broadhead had basil cell carcinoma, which she says came from her years of tanning when her mother owned a salon and even a personal machine. But opponents of the bill think the criminalization of salon owners is too far out of reality.
“This does make it a crime to allow someone under the age of 18 to use a tanning bed. At a basic level I don't think business owners should be criminalized for allowing teenagers. I think there are other ways that can be addressed,” said SK Rossi with ACLU.
One local tanning salon owner agrees there are other ways to go about this.
“When you go into that type of business where you have tanning beds or facilities that provide that type of tanning, it's a responsibility,” said Katy Kuntz, Owner of Healthy Renewal Spa.
Kuntz says responsible tanning is the way to go. A responsible owner, and a responsible tanner will know their limits. She says it's much more dangerous for someone to go in for 8 minutes versus 4 if it's their first time. Ultimately you do not want to burn.
Kuntz claims that tanning beds can serve medicinal purposes.
“There are a lot of kids that are 17, 16 that might come in with eczema or low levels of vitamin D or other reasons for tanning,” Kuntz said.
According to the United States Department of Health and Human Services, UV radiation from the sun and artificial sources like tanning beds and sun lamps can increase people’s risk of skin cancers.