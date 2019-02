911 system updates made in Bozeman

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER. ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 04 2019 AT 05:14 AM AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED ON FEBRUARY 4 2019 AT 5:30 A.M. THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER IS ISSUING A BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WARNING FOR THE LIONHEAD AREA NEAR WEST YELLOWSTONE, THE CENTENNIAL RANGE, THE SOUTHERN MADISON AND SOUTHERN GALLATIN RANGES. HEAVY SNOW AND WIND ARE LOADING A WEAK SNOWPACK. NATURAL AND HUMAN TRIGGERED AVALANCHES ARE LIKELY. AVALANCHE TERRAIN AND AVALANCHE RUNOUT ZONES SHOULD BE AVOIDED. VERY DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST AND THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS RATED HIGH ON ALL SLOPES. CONTACT THE GALLATIN NATIONAL FOREST AVALANCHE CENTER FOR MORE DETAILED INFORMATION. WEBSITE: WWW.MTAVALANCHE.COM AVALANCHE HOTLINE: 406 587 6981 THIS WARNING WILL EXPIRE OR BE UPDATED BY 6:00 A.M. ON FEBRUARY 5, 2019.

...LEADING EDGE OF AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WILL AFFECT LEWIS AND CLARK...BROADWATER... SOUTHWESTERN JUDITH BASIN...MEAGHER...NORTH CENTRAL GALLATIN... SOUTHWESTERN TETON...NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTHERN CASCADE COUNTIES FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE... AT 747 AM MST, THE LEADING EDGE OF AN AREA OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW WAS LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 11 MILES NORTH OF OVANDO TO 11 MILES EAST OF LINCOLN TO 21 MILES SOUTHEAST OF WOLF CREEK TO 24 MILES NORTHEAST OF TOWNSEND TO 12 MILES SOUTHWEST OF WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS. MOVEMENT WAS NORTHEAST AT 25 MPH. VISIBILITIES OF GENERALLY 2 TO 4 MILES ARE EXPECTED WITHIN THIS AREA OF SNOW, HOWEVER, VISIBILITIES MAY BRIEFLY FALL TO AS LOW AS A HALF OF A MILE IN THE HEAVIEST BURST OF SNOW. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... HELENA, TOWNSEND, WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, CASCADE, LINCOLN, EAST HELENA, MONTANA CITY, AUGUSTA, WOLF CREEK, TOSTON, FORT LOGAN ON THE SMITH RIVER, YORK, RIMINI, ALHAMBRA, SPRING MEADOW LAKE STATE PARK, EDEN, AUSTIN, FORT LOGAN, WINSTON AND MAUDLOW. THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS... INTERSTATE 15 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 176 AND 263. HIGHWAY 200 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 66 AND 119. HIGHWAY 12 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 54, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 28 AND 89. HIGHWAY 287 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 40. HIGHWAY 89 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 29, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 55 AND 57. CONDITIONS CAN DETERIORATE RAPIDLY IN WINTER WEATHER SITUATIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SNOW OR ICE COVERED ROADS. SLOW DOWN AND ALLOW EXTRA TIME WHEN TRAVELING.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. PATCHY BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&