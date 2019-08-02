BOZEMAN- Miller's Jewelry has re-opened and the legacy of the shop and their Sweet Pea poster tradition lives on.

Miller’s Jewelry has stood on Main Street for over 100 years, and the new owners say they're excited to continue the shop's partnership with the Sweet Pea Festival.

As the lights come on at Miller’s Jewelry, engagement rings, wedding rings, and timeless watches sparkle waiting for the day they become a part of someone's life.

“Our business is actually older than the city of Bozeman itself,” said Cec Johnson, the owner Miller’s Jewelry. "It’s always been owned and operated by a local family for five generations."

Johnson says they bought the business from his parents just this January.

The original shop sat just a block away from its current location on Main Street. The previous owners, Kay Sandquist and Mark Johnson, were proud to be a part of Sweet Pea.

So when the Johnsons took over the shop they continued the legacy.

Jennifer Hornkin-Johnson, Cec’s wife and co-owner of the shop, said it was an honor to keep her mother-in-law’s tradition alive.

“My mother-in-law Kay was the one who always treasured the collection and she let us take that over,” Hornkin-Johnson said.

They have almost every poster, they’re just missing a few.

Most were originally collected by the family and a few have been hunted down.

Finding missing ones for the collection is sort of like hunting for diamonds, each find brings new excitement.

“It would give me so much satisfaction to complete our collection and have absolutely everyone,” Hornkin-Johnson said.

When it’s time to pass the shop and the posters on the wall down to their daughter, from the sound of it the collection will continue.

“I think the legacy is going to live on,” Hornkin-Johnson said, “My daughter is already really hooked on the festival, my son and daughter actually look forward to it every summer.”

On the poster front, the Johnson's daughter has already joined the family business.

“My daughter has one of the posters up in her room, it was the bunny from the 40th anniversary, colorful and happy.” Hornkin-Johnson “I’m sure she’s going to want this year’s poster to add to her collection…we’ve already got someone hooked to keep the collection going strong.”

From 1978 to 2019 you’ll find them all here up on the wall at the place where two Bozeman legacies meet.

They say if anyone has a few of the very first they would happily take them off your hands.