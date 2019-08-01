BOZEMAN – Not even 24 hours before the Sweet Pea Festival takes over Bozeman, and a whirlwind of excitement is going on around town.
At Lindley Park, where most of the festivities will take place, stages are going up, lights are being strung on stands, and kettle corn is popping.
The annual art festival is painting a picture of a beautiful weekend for its 42nd year running.
Local singing group, the Chord Rustlers, have been at Sweet Pea for 41 of its 42 years, bringing both tater pigs and smiles to festival-goers with their creative slogans.
According to Tater Pig chairman and Chord Rustler Paul Newby, they’ve come up with phrases like “Don't worry about calories. We're above 5,000 feet. Calories don't count up here!” and challenges like reminding festivalgoers that, “Everyone's gonna know you haven't had a tater pig!”
Newby says the high-stress two and a half days they work the festival sets the group up financially for an entire year.
Families with children will have some sweet activities to look forward to, as well.
So many activities, in fact, that “it’s hard to know it all,” jokes the children’s activities coordinator, Kevin Thane.
And “wood”’n’t you know it? Sweet Pea’s signature activity for kids, woodworking, is back.
“The hammer and the nailing… it’s about kids, but it’s about families too,” says Thane.
Kids can also take part in face painting, “spin magic” (making oil paintings with a spin machine), easel painting, and more.
The annual art festival draws in 15,000 people every year, molding the creative side of each of us.
“You know, everybody has some art inside them,” says Thane. “Everybody has that creativity built in there. Sometimes it takes just a little spark to let it come out.”
Kids activities run from 12 PM – 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday.
Sweet Pea is kicking off with Big Sam’s Funky Nation and Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds in concert on Friday night.
Theatre and dance performances begin on Saturday.