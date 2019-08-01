Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT FRIDAY FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR DRY THUNDERSTORMS WITH GUSTY AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 11 PM MDT FRIDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 12 PERCENT. * TEMPERATURES...IN THE 80S AND 90S. * LIGHTNING...A MIX OF WET AND DRY THUNDERSTORMS WILL CREATE ISOLATED TO SCATTERED LIGHTNING STRIKES. * IMPACTS...LIGHTNING STRIKES COULD CREATE NEW FIRES. STRONG OUTFLOW WINDS FROM ANY STORMS COULD ALLOW FIRES TO GROW QUICKLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&