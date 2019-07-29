BOZEMAN - As the Sweet Pea Festival heads into its 42nd year in the Gallatin Valley, organizers are working vigorously to put the finishing touches on one of Bozeman’s most anticipated events.
While the festival itself might not begin until Friday, festivities are already getting started.
If you have an artist in the family, the annual “Chalk on the Walk” event lets anyone join in to deck the town out. This kickoff to the art festival will take place Tuesday morning.
New this year is Tuesday’s “Story Slam,” which invites guests to share the stories they’ve created through Sweet Pea over the years, whether it be a meeting the love of their life or simply eating some life-changing food.
As always, the Bite of Bozeman food festival on Wednesday and Thursday’s Music on Main will lead up to Friday’s opening events.
With the big event just days away, anticipation is building among Sweet Pea organizers.
“We’re just making sure that we’ve dotted our ‘i’s’ and crossed our ‘t’s,’” says Sweet Pea executive director Kris Olenicki. “We have a board of over 40 people work on this all year long.”
If going to the festival isn’t enough for you, or maybe you just want to get in for free, organizers are still looking for volunteers. Anyone who volunteers for three hours will get a festival wristband that lasts through the whole weekend.”
For more information on these events, how to volunteer, and what to expect at Sweet Pea this year, head over to their website.
Montana Right Now is excited to be a part of this year’s Sweet Pea Festival!