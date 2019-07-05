BOZEMAN- The Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman is only a few weeks away and they need some volunteers.
It’s one of the largest festivals in Bozeman bringing in around 14,000 people over the course of three days.
Setting up for the festival requires a team of volunteers, event planners are crunch mode and they need help.
Sweet Pea organizers are asking for volunteers to sign up to work a few shifts, they currently need 50 people for setup and 50 people for teardown and several dozen more to work check-in gates.
Every year volunteers make the difference in making this event happen.
“To watch the numbers tick up to where [they need to be] by festival time, it’s all set and ready to go I mean it really is a load off,” Kris Olenicki Executive Director said.
If you work a three-hour shift you get free tickets into the festival that normally run $20.
Event organizers hope that the event grows in size by about 10% this year making that an additional 1500 people in attendance.
Sweet Pea had a financial audit of the city done over the course of the weekend four years ago and it showed that the festival raised over 1.7 million in three days.
Money generated from this event actually goes back into supporting the community and supporting local artists.
"We gave back about $20,000 last year, over the course the years... over $380,000 we’ve given back to the community,” Olenicki said, “we can help folks who need to get sound equipment or…. pay for a conductor to come to do an opera.”
People from all over the world will flock to the city to celebrate the festival, the more people in Bozeman means the more money they can give back.
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 5 at area retailers.
If you would like to sign up to become a volunteer you can click here.