THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. MARSHALL DAMMANN IS A 16 YEAR OLD WHITE MALE, 5 FOOT 7 INCHES, 160 POUNDS, BLUE EYES, AND BLOND HAIR. HE WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A WHITE AND GREY SWEATSHIRT WITH WHITE TENNIS SHOES. MARSHALL HAS BEEN MISSING FROM BIG TIMBER FOR 3 WEEKS AND MAY BE IN GREAT FALLS. THERE IS CONCERN HE MAY BE ENDANGERED. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION, CALL SWEET GRASS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE AT 4 0 6, 9 3 2, 5 1 4 3. THANK YOU.