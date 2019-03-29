WEST YELLOWSTONE - Authorities released more details on the arrest of a suspect that led to the shutdown of a city street and federal agency response in West Yellowstone on Thursday.
A press release from Gallatin County says this week, the West Yellowstone Police Department arrested a suspect on a felony stalking complaint and were suspicious about materials found at the residence during the arrest.
Federal authorities identify the suspect as Charles Gibson Bailey, 32, of West Yellowstone.
The U.S. Department of Justice says he was arrested on "charges of possession of a firearm by a person who is subject to a court order that restrains such person from harassing, stalking or threatening an intimate partner of such person."
He's currently booked in Missoula County jail on a federal hold.
West Yellowstone police called in the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, which found "suspected hazardous material" at a house. Several other agencies including the Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad responded to the scene on the 500 block of Firehole Avenue.
Firehole Avenue was reopened to the public on Friday morning.
The incident remains under investigation.
Teams from multiple agencies that responded to help with a federal investigation in West Yellowstone were released Friday.
This week, the West Yellowstone Police Department investigated a felony stalking complaint. When the suspect was taken into custody, officers suspected violations under the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) were present. The ATF was called in and additional steps had to be taken with suspected hazardous materials in a local residence.
Numerous other agencies were called in to assist ATF, West Yellowstone PD and Hebgen Basin Fire District as part of the investigation on the 500 block of Firehole Avenue in West Yellowstone on Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29.
During the course of the investigation, Firehole Avenue was closed between Geyser Street and Hayden Street to facilitate parking for the agencies’ vehicles. The street was reopened to the public on Friday morning. There continues to be no threat to public safety at this time.
Agencies that assisted as part of the investigation included the Bozeman Fire Regional Hazmat Team, the Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad, the 83rd Civil Support Team, Gallatin County Emergency Management, the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Yellowstone National Park rangers and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement.
The incident remains under investigation by the ATF.