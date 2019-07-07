UPDATE:
Law enforcement have arrested 59-year-old Joseph McNamara and brought him to the Ravalli County Detention Center for Negligent Homicide in the hit and run death of a 10-year-old boy.
Sheriff Steve Holton told ABC Fox Montana McNamara was taken into custody by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office, Montana Highway Patrol, and Hamilton Police.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office and Montana Highway Patrol were searching for Joseph McNamara, 59, for a hit and run in the Hamilton area.
The crash happened on Golf Course Road in Hamilton at approximately 1 p.m. on July 7th, 2019. McNamara fled the scene on foot and was last seen in the 1400 block of Golf Course Road.
He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a grey and green baseball cap.