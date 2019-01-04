A suspect is dead after an officer involved shooting in Bozeman overnight.
According to a media release from the Bozeman Police Department, a call came in around 11:44 PM Thursday for an assault at a residence on the 3100 block of Summer View Lane.
The initial report was for an intoxicated male who was assaulting his male roommate.
When officers arrived on scene they found the suspect was inside the residence. They communicated with the man from the exterior but say he did not cooperate with instructions.
Just after 12:00 AM Friday, the suspect came out of the residence with a hatchet and handgun and approached officers.
A Bozeman Police Officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.
None of the the responding officers were injured.
The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident with assistance from the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.