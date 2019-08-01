BOZEMAN - A man is charged with attempting to rob a victim at a residence hall on the Montana State University campus.
A court affidavit says Jeremy David Shultz, 20, is accused of attempting to rob an MSU dorm resident by pointing a gun in his face.
Shultz told officers that he was carrying a BB gun and was trying to intimidate the alleged victim into returning recording equipment.
In court on Thursday, a judge set Shultz's bond at $20,000. Prosecutors noted that he has two pending cases for DUI charges.
A defense attorney says Shultz has mental health issues including bipolar disorder.
His next court date is Aug. 18.