BOZEMAN, Mont. - Fallen Gallatin County Sheriff’s Deputy Jake Allmendinger is back home tonight, after his body was escorted by dozens of law enforcement vehicles from Billings, where his autopsy took place this morning, to Bozeman.
Support continues to pour in from around the state as law enforcement and family members continue to mourn the tragic loss of Deputy Allmendinger.
The 31-year-old died on Saturday while trying to reach a stranded driver.
Allmendinger was pinned under his car after blizzard-like conditions caused it to slide backwards down Fairy Lake Road, north of Bozeman.
As Gallatin County Sheriff Brian Gootkin pointed out at a weekend press conference, Allmendinger’s family extends beyond his wife and three children, as the entire law enforcement community reels from Allmendinger’s tragic end of watch.
Flags were at half-staff on Monday at the Gallatin County Law and Justice Center in honor of a public servant lost too soon.
Jake Allmendinger was born in Butte, but moved to Belgrade in high school. He was a committed member of Gallatin County 911 and the Search and Rescue dive team before joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2017.
It’s not hard to find someone who knew Allmendinger either as a deputy, softball player, or former classmate.
A quick scan through Facebook shows just how loved the deputy was, as profile pictures transformed with memorial badges to honor Allmendinger’s life.
The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office has been showered with love, in the form of flowers and notes from departments across the state.
But the Sheriff’s Office says they are encouraging people to send donations to Jake’s family. All donations can be made through the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association.
From the Sheriff's Office:
For those looking to help, a fund for the Allmendinger family during this difficult time has been set up through the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association. No other donation organizations are approved by the family and no one will contact you asking for money.
We highly encourage folks to donate monetarily rather than with food or other items to best ensure their donations are used most effectively and don’t go to waste.
Donations can be made by check, made out to the MSPOA, and write "Allmendinger Family" in the memo line. Mail checks to: MSPOA, PO Box 794, Helena, MT 59624
Over the phone: Call MSPOA at 406-443-5669 and pay with credit card.
Funeral arrangements are still being made.