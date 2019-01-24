VIRGINIA CITY- Supermodel Cindy Crawford came to Virginia City on Wednesday for a photoshoot with famous photographer David Yarrow.
Becky DiGiovanna from the Montana Heritage Commission said Yarrow comes to Virginia City each winter to do photo shoots. This year he brought Crawford along for the shoot. "It's always exciting, she's obviously famous for different age groups and it was very nice. We prepared meals for her up at the meeting hall and she was very nice," said DiGiovanna.
The shoot also included a bear and a wolf from Animals of Montana, which is a full service wild-life casting agency near Yellowstone National Park. "It was fun, Animals of Montana does a great job bringing their animals here. We've always had a wonderful experience dealing with them," said DiGiovanna.
Virginia City residents said they were thrilled to have a supermodel in their small town. Resident Cassidy McDuffie said the people of Virginia City look forward to Yarrow's winter shoot each year. "I know a lot of people have the pictures up in their house on their refrigerators and all that stuff and it's really exciting for the people that live here," said McDuffie.
Residents said a big name like Crawford is good for local business during their slow Winter months.
DiGiovanna said they hope the superstar makes a second visit to Big Sky Country.
Organizers said the photographs should be upload to Yarrow's website in the upcoming months.