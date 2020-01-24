BOZEMAN – A recent transmitter relocation and faulty antenna are to blame for a decreased over-over-the-air signal in some areas in Southwest Montana.
Our team of engineers is committed to resolving these issues as soon as possible. While we have received approval from the FCC to change out antenna, some viewers may still have signal issues for the upcoming broadcast of Super Bowl LIV on FOX on February 2.
If you’re looking for a low-cost/free way to view the Super Bowl, both Hulu Live and YouTube TV offer free trials, and will be airing the Super Bowl through our local FOX Montana station. The Super Bowl will also be broadcast via cable and satellite subscriptions.
We appreciate your patience and look forward to bringing you better coverage over-the-air in the coming weeks.