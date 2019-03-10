BOZEMAN – The north gym roof on Montana State University’s campus collapsed Saturday night around 7:00 PM. It’s the second roof to collapse at the university in less than a week, after the roof of the south gym collapsed early Thursday morning.
No one was injured, but the Marga Hosaeus Fitness Center is now closed as a safety precaution while a team of two dozen engineers assess the structural stability of it and other buildings around campus.
There is still no confirmation from university officials about what caused the center’s north and south gyms to collapse, but they did warn students on Friday that they expected the roof of the north gym to fail. According to the school, both gyms were built around the same time in the 1970s, using the same methods.
Many students are concerned the damage may have been caused by the weight of snow and ice that cover many other buildings at MSU.
With a few days of perspective, students are starting to look for answers and solutions. Many say they believe the gyms weren’t in good shape.
“We have frisbee practice in the gym like three times a week,” says engineering student Shannon Muenchow, “and there have been buckets of water collecting drips. And every time we go in there, the buckets are just bigger. We knew something wasn’t right but we didn’t expect the gym to collapse.”
“They were always leaking,” says Abby Eades, about the roofs of the gyms. “It’s always a little sketchy in there. It’s definitely a wake-up call and it was needed, obviously.”
Eades, an engineering student, was in a racquetball class that practiced in the gyms. Her equipment is still stuck in the building. Now, she’s told, her class will be meeting in the basement of a dorm.
“I don’t know what we’ll be doing,” she says, laughing. “I guess sitting in a circle and talking about racquetball?”
And it’s not just Eades – many students are anxious to know what happens next.
As the fitness center remains closed, university officials say they’re considering options on whether or not students will be refunded for their gym passes, which are charged as part of full-time students’ tuition. All classes based in the building have been moved elsewhere for the foreseeable future.
“As somebody who really appreciates like using the climbing wall,” Muenchow explains, referring to the popular new rock-climbing wall that sits between both collapsed gyms. “They just spent a bunch of money and raised our fees for that. And if they have to rip down the fitness center, then a lot of that’s going to go to waste.”
“I don’t know if we’re going to have a gym for while,” says Muenchow’s friend Lucie Hladik. “There’s a lot of students who really rely on all of the facilities in there. And it’s just like it’s more than a gym, it’s like a community.”
Montana State University News Director Michael Becker says more information, as well as a Frequently Asked Questions page, regarding the collapses will be coming in the next few days.