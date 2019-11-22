Students say the winners of Can the Griz/Can the Cats, food drive are the people of Montana

BOZEMAN- This year is the 20th anniversary of the "Can the Griz," food drive and "Can the Cats," food drive.
Events have been underway in preparation to make another sizable donation to local food banks in Bozeman and Missoula.
Student leaders say regardless of which school wins the food drive, the real winners or the people of Montana.
"I would say consider donating because you never know when you might be in need." Sophia Elias AMSU Student Vice President said, "it’s hard to tell what food insecurity looks like for some, it could be people that you least expect that most need your help."
Montana State University and the University of Montana compete every year to see which school can collect the most food for local food banks.
The Bobcats have beaten the Griz 16 of 19 years.