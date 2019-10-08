Student tickets sold out for MSU Homecoming game

BOZEMAN- Within only a few short hours of the call to grab student seats for homecoming, they are gone!
This weekend is homecoming for the Montana State University Bobcats, student tickets may, in fact, be gone, but that doesn’t mean you can pick up some for yourself.
General admission tickets are still available here, by following this link.
Remember come game day you must use a clear bag to get anything into the stadium.
FOX-Montana and SWX-Montana is your home for the game, kickoff is at 2 p.m. The Bobcats will take on the Sacramento State Hornets.
Get your tickets for homecoming before they are gone. The student section will be packed & loud!— SWX Montana (@SWXMontana) October 7, 2019
🎟️ - https://t.co/xwOmhuFhca
🕑 - 2:00 PM
📍- Bobcat Stadium
🆚 - Sacramento State Hornets
📺 - #FOXMontana and SWX-Billings
🎙️- @chrisbyerskulr & Mike Callaghan
🏟️🖊️ - @AunicaKochSWX https://t.co/oZhL8Wn9Gy