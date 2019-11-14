"Strike out Hunger," bowl for free in Bozeman in support of Can the Griz Food Drive

BOZEMAN- This year is the 20th anniversary of the Can the Griz Food Drive.
Events are well underway in preparation to make another sizable donation to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
Thursday, November 14, you can Strike out Hunger. If you bring 5 cans of food or $5 you can bowl the night away for free.
Doors open for the event at 9:30 p.m. at Bozeman Bowl.
Montana State University and the University of Montana compete every year to see which school can collect the most food for local food banks.
Last year the Bozeman area raised 263,263 pounds of food plus $185,457 to donate to the Gallatin Valley Food Bank.
The Bobcats have beaten the Griz 16 of 19 years.
You can RSVP to Strike out Hunger here, and more events can be found here.