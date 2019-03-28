Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS AND 5 TO 10 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST MONTANA. * WHEN...UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES. VISIBILITY WILL BE POOR AT TIMES. SNOWFALL RATES UP TO ONE INCH PER HOUR ARE POSSIBLE AT TIMES. THIS IS A WET SNOW, MAKING SHOVELING AND REMOVING SNOW MORE DIFFICULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. &&