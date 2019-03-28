WEST YELLOWSTONE - Federal agents and several local law enforcement departments are conducting an investigation in West Yellowstone. Firehole Avenue between Geyser and Hayden Streets is closed.
A release from Gallatin County says there is no threat to the public, but further details on what the agencies are investigating cannot be released at this time.
Responding agencies include the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the West Yellowstone Police Department, the Lewis and Clark County Bomb Squad, Bozeman Fire Regional Hazmat Team, Hebgen Basin Fire District, the 83rd Civil Support Team, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and Gallatin County Emergency Management.