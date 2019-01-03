A baby Jesus figurine stolen from a nativity scene in Butte has been returned home with two notes signed by God.
Andrea McCormick said the nativity scene is sentimental to her; she inherited the pieces from her uncle.
On New Year’s Day, Tuesday, she was heartbroken to discover the centerpiece was missing. She shared the information on Facebook, hoping the baby Jesus would be returned.
Thursday morning when her husband went to check the mail he found the baby Jesus with two notes. One note said “To Mr. Jack McCormick, From Yahwen This is God took my son back for a trip! I’m returning him now! God Bless."
A second note read, “Please keep further matters off of Facebook – Thank you God.”
While she’s not sure what to make of the notes, McCormick said she’s thankful the thief had a change of heart.
“I’m just glad they brought it back and in good condition. It wasn't a prank where they were going to throw it in the garbage can or throw it down some street,” McCormick said.
She added this won’t stop her from displaying the nativity scene again next year.