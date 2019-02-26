Stevensville businesses impacted by the bitterroot blizzard

Residents in Stevensville saw anywhere from 12 to 26 inches of snow fall from Monday and Tuesday.
ABC FOX Montana talked with employees at local businesses to see how the snow is effecting their establishments.
While some were bustling, others saw a major decrease in business from the latest snow storm.
People to whom we spoke to say they're buying extra gas as a precaution with more snow expected in the coming days.
Employees at the Cenex gas station on main street say the store has seen a steady stream of customers filling up their gas tanks. Especially in the last 24 hours.
"We've been a little bit busier than normal this time of year. Yesterday it was non-stop people coming in getting fuel, purchasing their energy drinks and soda," Laura Tackes the manager of the Cenex's CHS Mountain West Co-Op said.
While Cenex is seeing an uptick in customers, it's a completely different story down Main Street at Valley Drug and Variety. This is causing some concern for employees, with some worrying about customers who might be unable to pick up prescriptions.
"A lot of people don't want to get out which is a problem since we sell prescriptions, they need to be able to get out and get medicine. People haven't wanted to get out since [the city] called it a emergency state of travel," Pharmacy Tech in-training Dawn Crawford said.
Stevensville Mayor Brandon E. Dewey urged residents on Monday to use extreme caution during Monday's blizzard.
Craford said with flu season in full swing, the unplowed roadways are limiting travel for people in need of medicine. As businesses on Main Street close, Crawford said the drug store is staying open for anyone to stop by for their medication.