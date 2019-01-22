Steps to build Bozeman Art Museum underway

BOZEMAN- Bozeman is often times referred to as the art city. As you walk up and down Main Street you will find jewelry stores and galleries selling beautiful handmade pieces of art.
One thing you will not find, an art museum displaying fine art from the local area and around the world.
That Art Museum currently missing but soon to be a brick-and-mortar building.
A group of people living in Bozeman have come together to bring to life a museum featuring exhibition space, classrooms, a restaurant and even an art store.
The visionary behind this project is Linda Williams.
Williams the Executive Director of the future Bozeman Art Museum lives in Bozeman and extremely passionate about giving the community a place to view it.
“We believe in the transformational power of art, children, adults everyone else needs to see genuine art it’s one thing to look on the internet and piece of artwork or in a book but to actually experience the brushstroke and actually look at it it’s very important,” Williams said.
Currently, Williams teaches art as a volunteer to Homeschool and Bozeman Public School students.
Her work with the children has cemented her beliefs of the community needs a museum.
Right now Williams is working with an architect to have a plan ready for the building this coming spring and plans to break ground in three years.
Williams and her team are writing grants and getting the money together so that not only her group can afford to purchase the land and build the building but maintain it once it's built.
Currently, the museum has 10 local members its Board of Directors and 12 members on its National Advisory Board.
Countess Ilene Medecin-Kitahara who is working with Williams and lives in Bozeman and is contributing to the decoration and design aspects of the building.
Medecin-Kitahara has experience in designing buildings such as this.
When she was living in Nice, France she contributed to the building of the Acropolis, the cities convention center.
“I wanted this museum to be something special, ”Medecin-Kitahara said, “we are going to have movable walls, we're going to have a restaurant... I want it to be really fun and comfortable with a little touch of elegance.”
If you would like to make a donation or email with Williams about the project, you may do so by following this link here.
Williams also has a calendar of lectures and public art showings available on the Bozeman Art Museum website for the public to take part in.