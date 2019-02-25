As a blizzard coats valleys and passes throughout western Montana, several schools are closed or delayed this week. Here's a list of current closures.
- Anaconda School District CLOSED
- Alberton Public School District CLOSED
- Arlee Schools 2-hour delay
- Bonner School CLOSED
- Butte Central CLOSED
- Butte School District CLOSED
- Charlo School District 2-hour delay
- Clinton Schools CLOSED
- Corvallis School District CLOSED
- Darby School District CLOSED
- Dixon School 2-hour delay
- Drummond Public Schools CLOSED
- Florence-Carlton School District CLOSED
- Frenchtown School District 2-hour delay
- Hamilton School District CLOSED
- Hellgate Elem. School, Missoula CLOSED
- Lolo School District CLOSED
- Lone Rock School CLOSED
- Marion School on a 2-hour delay
- Missoula County Public Schools CLOSED
- Pablo School 2-hour delay
- Polson School District 2-hour delay
- Potomac School District CLOSED
- Ravalli Early Head Start CLOSED
- Ravalli Head Start CLOSED
- Ronan School District 2-hour delay
- Seeley Lake Elementary School CLOSED
- Seeley-Swan High School CLOSED
- Stevensville School District CLOSED
- Superior Public Schools 2-hour delay
- Sussex School CLOSED
- St. Ignatius Public Schools 2-hour delay
- St. Regis School District 2-hour delay
- Target Range Elem. School, Missoula CLOSED
- Valley Christian, Missoula CLOSED
- West Yellowstone School District CLOSED
- Whitehall School District 2-hour delay
Great Falls Public Schools
All GFPS schools will be open on Tuesday, February 26, 2019.
After contacting the National Weather Service, bus routes will not run outside the City.
The following bus routes have been cancelled for Tuesday, February 26, 2019:
- Middle and High School:
- 30 Gore Hill
- 33 McGiver
- 34 Fox Farm
- 35 Sun Prairie
- 36 McGiver
- 37 Woodland Estates
- 40 Bootlegger
- 41 Golden Valley Loop
- 58 Lower River Rd.
- 59 Upper River Rd
- Elementary:
- 41 Golden Valley Loop
- 43 McGiver
- 44 Gore Hill
- 46 Sun Prarie
- 47, 48, 49 Woodland Estates and Fox Farm
- 65 Bootlegger
- 66 Upper River Road
- 67 Lower River Road
All other bus routes will run. Parents should watch for Edulink messages in case of delayed pickups. As always, parents have the right and responsibility to make attendance decisions based on individual circumstances. All weather related absences are excused. Again, all schools are open. Tuesday evening events are not cancelled at this time. Any cancellations will be announced on Tuesday afternoon.
Eastern Montana
- Lavina Public Schools CLOSED
- Pioneer Elementary (Yellowstone County) CLOSED
- St. Labre Catholic School 2-hour delay