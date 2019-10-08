Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 9 INCHES AT LOWER ELEVATIONS, AND 8 TO 16 INCHES IN THE MOUNTAINS AND OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 40 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN AND MADISON. * WHEN...UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. TO SEE A GRAPHICAL REPRESENTATION OF THE DEGREE OF STRESS ON YOUNG LIVESTOCK PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBPAGE AND SELECT LOCAL PROGRAMS THEN COLD AIR ADVISORY FOR NEWBORN LIVESTOCK. && MOLDAN