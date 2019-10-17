21st anniversary of the Kenyon Noble Pumpkin Carving Competition to take place this weekend

BOZEMAN- A family activity that’s been going on for over two decades the annual Halloween Pumpkin Carving competition is taking place this weekend at Kenyon Noble.
Big prizes are up for grabs, they’re giving away tablets, tents and gift cards.
This will be the 21st anniversary of the annual pumpkin carving competition the assistant store manager of Kenyon Noble has been around for the last 12 years he seen a lot of repeat carvers.
“Kids have a lot of stuff going on there’s a lot of stresses in life we want to be a bright spot,” Bernie DelValle the assistant store manager said, “we want to provide a place they can come.... free pumpkins... free cookies.... free juice.... and just have a great time.”
DelValle says that he has seen the community grow up in front of him through this event.
There are three age groups, 0 to 5, 6 to 9, and 10 to 12.
The judges are going to be picking three winning pumpkins from each category, that will be taking place at 1 p.m. so you’ll want to get down and get that pumpkin carved as soon as possible this Saturday
It will be taking place from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at All Kenyon Noble Locations, Belgrade, Bozeman & Livingston on Saturday, October 19th, 2019 and is free to all.