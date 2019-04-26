BELGRADE - Thursday was a very special day in Belgrade, where the Big Sky Area Special Olympics held this year's opening ceremony.
Since 1970, Special Olympics Montana has brought purpose, meaning, and fun to the people of the Treasure State.
For families like the Hansfords, the Special Olympics are more than just an athletic event. 24-year-old Nicholas has been a part of the Olympics since he was in kindergarten, and his brother Robert has been there along the way to help him out as a Unified Partner. Nicholas, who has cerebral palsy, has won more medals from the events than he can count. He even has a wall dedicated to the awards he's won from the Olympics.
But for mom Tammy, seeing her boys compete together brings her to tears.
"It's just something that's special to [Nicholas]," says Tammy, her voice breaking. "It's great. I love it, it keeps them active. It gives them something to do, especially because he's graduated from high school."
Robert, who has been by Nicholas' side from the beginning, says that one of his favorite part of the Special Olympics is that anyone can feel like they belong there.
"It doesn't matter if you're just a new person coming out the field," he explains, "these kids all welcome you like they've known you since kindergarten."
The Special Olympics are open to people of all ages and skill levels who live with special needs. The Big Sky area events continue through Friday afternoon in Belgrade and Bozeman.