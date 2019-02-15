Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHERN HALF... * WHAT...PERIODS OF SNOW OCCURRING. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES. WINDS GUSTING AS HIGH AS 35 MPH. * WHERE...GALLATIN, BEAVERHEAD AND MADISON. * WHEN...FOR THE WINTER STORM WARNING, UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR THE SOUTHERN HALF. FOR THE WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY, UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR THE NORTHERN HALF. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. AREAS OF BLOWING SNOW COULD SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY. THERE WILL BE A BREAK IN THE SNOWFALL DURING THE DAY TODAY, BUT ANOTHER ROUND OF SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED BY LATE AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... LISTEN TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

