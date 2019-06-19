Some special celebrations are planned for today in honor of Juneteenth, including a family friendly potluck on the University of Montana campus.
Juneteenth is celebrated for the reason that it is a second Independence Day in America.
It's the day all Americans officially became free. Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery in the United States.
At the University of Montana, a special Juneteenth potluck will be held in the Payne Family Native American Center, with a viewing of the show "Black-ish."
June 19, AKA Juneteenth, commemorates the day that all enslaved people in the United States learned of the Emancipation Proclamation.
The Emancipation Proclamation was signed in 1863, but news of the change didn't make it to Texas for years.
On June 18 Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, with Union troops, and on June 19, 1865 he read Order No. 3 which informed the people of Texas that in accordance with the proclamation, all slaves were free.
On that day 250,000 slaves were freed in Texas thus giving birth to the Juneteenth Holiday.
Today, Juneteenth is officially recognized in 45 states and the District of Columbia.