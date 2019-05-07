Classroom school desk

Tuesday is election day for special district and school district elections throughout Western Montana. 

Below are some of the key levies and bonds voters are deciding:

Gallatin County:

In Gallatin County Belgrade voters are weighing in on two technology fund levies for the high school and elementary schools.

As well as a $700,000 general fund levy for Belgrade elementary schools.

In Bozeman there's a $115,000 general fund levy for elementary schools.

And a 6-year, $2 million levy for the Bozeman elementary school building reserve fund. The money would fund roof repairs, electrical system upgrades and other building projects.

For a full list of ballot items, click here.

Flathead County:

In Flathead County six school districts are on the ballots for levies.

The largest request is for the Kalispell high school district. Voters will decided whether to approve a $1.2 million general fund levy for operations.

Evergreen, Helena Flats, Marion, West Valley and Whitefish schools also have levies on the ballot.

Click here for results and additional information.

Missoula County:

Missoula area voters are also weighing in on some school elections.

The Target Range School District is proposing an $8.47 million-dollar bond to enhance student safety and improve learning areas.

For Missoula County Public Schools there are two operational levy requests. One is just more than $200,000 Missoula elementary schools. The other is almost $119,000 for high schools.

The Lolo School District is asking for support of a $128,000 levy for instructional programs.

Bonner School District is hoping for a $55,000 levy for district operations.

Missoula Rural Fire District is also seeking support of a $1.4 million levy to increase the number of firefighters on staff and provide 24/7 coverage at its stations. 

Click her for additional information and results.

