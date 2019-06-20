Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED AN AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING FOR... BOZEMAN YELLOWSTONE INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT /BZN/ THE FOLLOWING WEATHER HAZARDS ARE EXPECTED: HAIL OF 1/4 INCH OR GREATER. CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING WITHIN 5 NM OF THE AIRPORT. UNTIL 400 PM MDT. LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT FRIDAY ABOVE 5500 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW OCCURRING ABOVE 5500 FEET. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF GENERALLY 2 TO 6 INCHES, EXCEPT FOR 6 TO 12 INCHES OVER THE HIGHER PEAKS IN THE MADISON AND GALLATIN RANGES. * WHERE... ELEVATIONS ABOVE 5500 FEET IN GALLATIN COUNTY. THIS DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITY OF BOZEMAN. * WHEN...FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON MDT FRIDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...TRAVEL COULD BE DIFFICULT AT TIMES ON HIGHER MOUNTAIN ROADS. PLAN ON SLUSHY ROAD CONDITIONS. THOSE PLANNING ON RECREATING OR WORKING IN THE BACKCOUNTRY SHOULD BE PREPARED FOR WINTER CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&