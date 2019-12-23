Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM MST TUESDAY ABOVE 6000 FEET... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 6 INCHES. * WHERE...FOR ELEVATIONS ABOVE 6000FT IN SOUTHERN BEAVERHEAD, MADISON, AND GALLATIN COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM MST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THIS WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY DOES NOT INCLUDE THE CITIES OF BOZEMAN, DILLON, OR ENNIS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. && MOLDAN