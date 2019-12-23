BOZEMAN, Mont. – The Gallatin Valley’s only animal shelter is seeing a major influx of cats, and is asking for help in getting its felines into homes for the holiday season.
With a star-studded Cats film in theaters, it seems like we’ve all got “cats” on the brain. But while the movie musical may be getting universally panned by critics, one group of felines that aren't receiving widespread criticism are the adorable cats at Bozeman’s Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter.
Sharon Burnett, operations director at Heart of the Valley, says they’ve taken in 1,600 cats so far this year.
"[It’s] a bit of an increase over last year, so lots of cats looking for homes!” she says.
There’s currently 100 cats at the shelter, with 50 ready to be taken home immediately.
10-year-old Rudy, a tabby, has been at the shelter since late summer.
“He came to us when his owner was having some health issues,” explains Burnett. “So, he’s just looking for his home - he’s a great cat.”
While Rudy’s been around for a few months, he’s starting to get more neighbors at Heart of the Valley, as the cold weather prompts residents to bring in strays.
But there’s no more room in this inn, with the shelter reaching capacity a few days ago. Now, cat surrenders are being put on a waiting list to get a space at Heart of the Valley. Luckily - the waiting list moves quickly. But it's not an ideal situation for the shelter, which tries to take in as many animals as possible.
If you can’t adopt, there’s also a big need for foster homes, which helps alleviate some of the stress of caring for the shelter’s feline overflow.
“Fostering kittens, that opens up space for other kittens to come into the shelter,” Burnett explains. “So, fostering is really important for us.”
To foster, you just need space and love. Heart of the Valley takes care of medical expenses, food, and anything else your foster cat may need.
“It’s just a huge help for us to have people who are willing to basically open their home and foster some of these cats,” Burnett adds.
To adopt a cat, it’s $35 or $50, depending on the age. Kittens are $100. The cats come spayed/neutered, vaccinated, and chipped.