Fairy Lake in summer, Bridger Range, Custer Gallatin National Forest

Fairy Lake, located in the Bridger Range northeast of Bozeman, during the summer.

 Rachel Louise Just ABC FOX Montana

BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 21-year-old local man was rescued near Fairy Lake by Gallatin County Search and Rescue members on Saturday night after getting his vehicle stuck in a tree well.

The call came in around 8:30 PM, with Search and Rescue snowmobilers responding to the area around the remote lake north of Bozeman and helping the man free his machine from the well, according to a press release from the county.

The man told his rescuers that he realized it was a big mistake to go out snowmobiling alone, a sentiment echoed by Sheriff Brian Gootkin, who reminds recreationists that any time you are in the backcountry, you need to be with a partner.

