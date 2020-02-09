BOZEMAN, Mont. - A 21-year-old local man was rescued near Fairy Lake by Gallatin County Search and Rescue members on Saturday night after getting his vehicle stuck in a tree well.
The call came in around 8:30 PM, with Search and Rescue snowmobilers responding to the area around the remote lake north of Bozeman and helping the man free his machine from the well, according to a press release from the county.
The man told his rescuers that he realized it was a big mistake to go out snowmobiling alone, a sentiment echoed by Sheriff Brian Gootkin, who reminds recreationists that any time you are in the backcountry, you need to be with a partner.